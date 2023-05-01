Basketball in the NBA: New York Knicks start against Miami with defeat

Status: 04/30/2023 9:44 p.m

The New York Knicks with German national player Isaiah Hartenstein lost the first game of the conference semi-final series against Miami in the North American professional basketball league on Sunday (04/30/2023) with 101:108 against Miami.

Hartenstein had two points in just over 14 minutes of action in New York’s first Eastern Conference semifinals appearance since 2013. At half-time, New York was five points ahead. But in the third quarter, the Heat took command, took the lead in the middle of the round and didn’t give it up until the final siren.

NBA, 2. Runde Playoffs

The hosts’ best pitcher in front of 19,812 spectators in Madison Square Garden was RJ Barrett with 26 points. At Miami, Jimmy Butler was the most accurate with 25 points.

Heat star Jimmy Butler battered

The game was interrupted a little longer in the last quarter after Butler injured his ankle. The 33-year-old continued to play, but appeared battered. Game two of the best-of-seven series will take place again in New York on Friday (local time).

The Denver Nuggets had previously celebrated a clear 128:107 home win over the Phoenix Suns in the first game of the Western Conference semifinals on Saturday.