Basketball in the NBA: Warriors win second playoff game against Lakers

Defending champions Golden State Warriors took revenge in the playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers with a clear win for the opening defeat.

At 127:100 on Thursday evening (May 4th, 2023; local time), Klay Thompson was the best basketball player on the court with 30 points for the Golden State Warriors against the Los Angeles Lakers, Steph Curry had a strong twelve assists and 20 points.

The Lakers around LeBron James and Anthony Davis as well as Dennis Schröder did not have the same offensive aggressiveness as at the start and are now going into the upcoming two home games in Los Angeles with a score of 1: 1 in the best-of-seven series.

Advantage steadily increased

The Warriors once again dominated the game from long range with 21 three-pointers converted. The Lakers, on the other hand, didn’t have nearly as many free throws as they did at the start and only had ten points from fouls. The Warriors’ lead grew steadily throughout the second half, with the hosts leading by 30 points early in the fourth quarter.

The Lakers and Schröder’s starting players were not used at all in the last twelve minutes. The 29-year-old from Braunschweig ended the game with four points and three rebounds. James was the top Lakers pitcher with 23 points.