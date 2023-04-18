Home » Basketball: Ingo Freyer takes over MBC, ex-coach is “very surprised”
Basketball: Ingo Freyer takes over MBC, ex-coach is “very surprised”

“I’m very surprised by the decision,” says the dismissed coach

Igor Jovovic

Despite seven defeats in a row, Igor Jovovic is surprised by his exit from Bundesliga club MBC

After the last seven defeats, MBC Syntainics are changing coaches in the Bundesliga relegation battle. Igor Jovovic is irritated by the decision. A former national player takes over the job.

AIn the end it was at least one defeat too many. Basketball Bundesliga club MBC Syntainics has parted ways with coach Igor Jovovic and thus reacted to the sporting decline. Instead of Jovovoc, Ingo Freyer will look after the Weißenfels club in the remaining six Bundesliga games. The club announced. Freyer will be in charge of the team’s training with immediate effect and will make his debut on Saturday (6 p.m.) in the home game against the Veolia Towers Hamburg.

“It’s a big challenge that I’m happy to take on. The task now is to convey my philosophy to the team as quickly as possible. I’m confident that we’ll finish this season on a positive note,” said Freyer about his task. The team from Weißenfels recently conceded seven defeats in a row and on Sunday also lost the guest game at the penultimate Fraport Skyliners with 65:71. The lead on a relegation zone is only two points.

“The decision was not easy for us, but after the defeat against our direct competitor Frankfurt, the situation is very serious. We have to take every opportunity to stay in the league,” explained team manager Martin Geissler. The dismissed Jovovic, on the other hand, seemed a little irritated by what was happening: “I am very surprised by the club’s decision, but I have to accept it.”

ALBA Berlin - EWE Baskets Oldenburg

Ingo Freyer is now the coach of the MBC and should protect the club from relegation from the BBL

Frankfurt, Bayreuth and Hamburg had previously changed coaches in the Bundesliga relegation battle. Only the Braunschweiger Löwen, who are also threatened with relegation, have not taken this step so far.

Freyer wore the Central German jersey as a player from 1998 to 2001. The 39-time national player was most recently in charge of EWE Baskets Oldenburg, which he took over in January 2022 from the bottom of the table and with twelve wins from 18 games still led to eleventh place. Apparently they are also hoping for the same effect with the MBC.

Dennis Schröder wants to play a good few more years in the NBA before returning to Germany

