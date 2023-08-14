Basketball, Italy beats Puerto Rico in a friendly: the public pays homage to Gigi Datome

It was above all one great night of basketballin the meantime because theItalia won, 98-65 against Puerto Ricoe continues its march towards the World Cup undefeated; and then because Italian basketball has celebrated as worthily as possible the greatness of Datom’s Teeth. This was not his last match in the national team, he will be at the World Cup; And however, it was the last on Italian soil, the perfect opportunity to show how much this boy who left Sardinia more than twenty years ago meant for Italian basketball and beyond. With the national team he has won only two European bronze medals at youth level, nothing with the senior national team; however, he was able to do much more, making himself an extraordinary popularizer of this sport. Great striker, deadly shooter, has been able to take away so much from his own ego by always making himself available to the team, making his teammates better and thus becoming the emblem of how to win in basketball, with the group, alone and always with the group. Now we are preparing to see him at the World Cup together with a team that is increasingly sure of themselves and of their own means, strong in their widespread offensive talent but also in unsuspected defensive solidity.

16 points each for Fontecchio and Procida, good Tonut

And it has also been seen against Puerto Rico, held to just 65 pointsmany of which scored in the closed game. 16 points for Fontecchio and Procida, 15 for Spanish, 10 for an excellent Tonut, the best since he did the bulk of the work when, in the first half, there was still one game. For once, however, the result and the performance take a back seat because this was Gigi Datome’s night.