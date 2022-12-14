The Apu Old Wild West breaks the delay and gives Alessandro Gentile as a gift. 48 hours after the closing of the market window of the first round of Serie A2, the Juventus club has put pen to paper with the son of Caserta born in 1992.

In the afternoon the negotiations took off definitively, with the Juventus lawyers at work on drafting the contract. Gentile is a new player from Apu, but he won’t be deployed right away: the club wants to carefully evaluate the player’s physical conditions, fresh from the nasty domestic accident in the summer. For the former Azzurro it is not a leap in the dark: he knows Udine well (in his youth he also played for the Cbu when his father Nando played for Snaidero) and Boniciolli, in Treviso he also played together with Raphael Gaspardo.

Alessandro Gentile played in the youth teams of Virtus Bologna and Benetton Treviso. With the Venetians he made his Serie A debut in 2009/2010, later he wore the uniforms of Olimpia Milano, Panathinaikos, Hapoel Jerusalem, again Virtus, Estudiantes, Trento, Varese and Brindisi. He also collected 81 blue tokens, with 952 points on the scoresheet. In his palmares there are three national titles (two with Milan, one in Jerusalem), an Italian Cup, a Greek Cup and an Italian Super Cup.