Home Sports Basketball, it’s official: Alessandro Gentile is a new player of the Apu Old Wild West
Sports

Basketball, it’s official: Alessandro Gentile is a new player of the Apu Old Wild West

by admin
Basketball, it’s official: Alessandro Gentile is a new player of the Apu Old Wild West

The Apu Old Wild West breaks the delay and gives Alessandro Gentile as a gift. 48 hours after the closing of the market window of the first round of Serie A2, the Juventus club has put pen to paper with the son of Caserta born in 1992.

In the afternoon the negotiations took off definitively, with the Juventus lawyers at work on drafting the contract. Gentile is a new player from Apu, but he won’t be deployed right away: the club wants to carefully evaluate the player’s physical conditions, fresh from the nasty domestic accident in the summer. For the former Azzurro it is not a leap in the dark: he knows Udine well (in his youth he also played for the Cbu when his father Nando played for Snaidero) and Boniciolli, in Treviso he also played together with Raphael Gaspardo.

Alessandro Gentile played in the youth teams of Virtus Bologna and Benetton Treviso. With the Venetians he made his Serie A debut in 2009/2010, later he wore the uniforms of Olimpia Milano, Panathinaikos, Hapoel Jerusalem, again Virtus, Estudiantes, Trento, Varese and Brindisi. He also collected 81 blue tokens, with 952 points on the scoresheet. In his palmares there are three national titles (two with Milan, one in Jerusalem), an Italian Cup, a Greek Cup and an Italian Super Cup.

See also  Cristian Zara on the assault of the Italian title

You may also like

Inter, sigh of relief for Brozovic: there are...

Chinese Super League-Wuhan Yangtze River 0-3 Jinmen Tigers...

Milano Cortina 2026, inspection by the IOC Commission...

From Maradona to Baggio: Messi, his people, his...

Modern cancer vaccine: when it arrives and how...

The first leg records, Voghe the most successful...

Milan-Cortina 2026, Cio: «Team ready, now optimize the...

Juve, who is Murahemovic: the Next Gen left-handed...

Chinese Super League-Maerkang beat Wuhan three towns 2-1...

Old age pension: how to leave in 2023...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy