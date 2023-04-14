Mascots are common in sports . They should heat up the fans and be a role model. The Chemnitz 99ers from the Basketball Bundesliga have a particularly original mascot: Karl Marx in the jersey.

When Karli enters the hall in Chemnitz, the mood boils up. Perhaps the most prominent member of the Chemnitz 99er Bundesliga basketball team measures a whopping 2.20 meters. In addition, Karli is extremely muscular, although he portrays an old man with a bushy beard. Before the games, he walks into the arena wearing the number 99 shirt. However, its area of ​​application is the area around the playing field. There he should heat up the Chemnitz fans. Meanwhile, Karli also enjoys cult status beyond the city limits of Chemnitz.

Because the mascot is based on Karl Marx. According to the club, the idea for this came up in 2016. “No one wanted a jumping nine,” recalls spokesman Matthias Pattloch with a smile, looking at the team name. “A choreo by our fans entitled ‘Fear the real beard’ was the starting point.” Today’s Marketing Director Felix Linke and Vice President Sven Böttger made sure that Karli was brought to life. The costume was ultimately produced in the Netherlands. Since then, the unusual mascot has been an integral part of the Chemnitz basketball team.

But why this homage to Karl Marx? Although Marx was never in Chemnitz, there is a close connection between the philosopher and the city. In GDR times, Chemnitz was called Karl-Marx-Stadt. The 40-ton sculpture of the philosopher in the center is considered the city’s most famous landmark and is the second largest portrait bust in the world.

Praise for mascot Karli

Felix Schumacher professionally designs and manufactures mascots for sports teams. The expert explains to WELT what makes a good doll: “A good mascot must have a nice expression and ideally be an animal or mythical creature that appeals to the main target group, namely children. To do that, it has to perform well. That means not just waving something, but interacting with the kids and fans and doing shows.”

Karli, the Niners mascot, in action Source: pa/Eibner press photo/Bert Harzer

To Karli, the figurehead of the 99ers, Schumacher says appreciatively: “That’s something completely different. This is how you can stand out. You can see that just by the fact that we are now talking about it. In this respect, Karli works extremely well.” In fact. A photo of Karli that David Hering, PhD in literature at the University of Liverpool, posted on Twitter in November 2022 has garnered almost 38,000 likes to date. After the posting, the Chemnitz mascot inspired people around the world.

What expert Schumacher also likes: “In addition, the makers even made sure that he only has four fingers per hand.” Why is that so special? “There’s an unwritten mascot law: Human characters must have four fingers too, because it’s supposed to be an illusion. That’s why mascots aren’t allowed to speak.”

According to press spokesman Pattloch, there were only a few skeptical reactions to Karli. For the 99ers, Karli, who was created in the second division, is actually a real lucky charm. With him, Chemnitz rose to the Bundesliga and even played in the Fiba Europa Cup for the first time this season. On this Tuesday, however, it didn’t help that the mascot had pressed all four fingers: Chemnitz lost to Alba Berlin 70:76 (42:47). The away team defended their lead in the table with their eighth league win in a row.