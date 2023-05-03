Again it will be Qatar to host one Coppa of the world: after football, the Persian Gulf country is ready to host i world championships masculine Of basket 2027. To announce the venue of the competition was the Fiba (International Basketball Federation), which did not specify whether there was competition from other states. All matches in the 32-team event will be played in the city of Doha. Fiba has not mentioned on any occasion the issues related to rights humans o al Work in announcing its decision, despite the great controversy during the last World Cup, both for the exploitation of workers during the construction of the stadiums and for the censure – in particular of the demonstrations for the rights Lgbt – during the event.

The article Basketball like football: the 2027 Men’s World Cup will be in Qatar comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

