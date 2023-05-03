Home » Basketball like football: the 2027 Men’s World Cup will be in Qatar
Sports

Basketball like football: the 2027 Men’s World Cup will be in Qatar

by admin
Basketball like football: the 2027 Men’s World Cup will be in Qatar

Again it will be Qatar to host one Coppa of the world: after football, the Persian Gulf country is ready to host i world championships masculine Of basket 2027. To announce the venue of the competition was the Fiba (International Basketball Federation), which did not specify whether there was competition from other states. All matches in the 32-team event will be played in the city of Doha. Fiba has not mentioned on any occasion the issues related to rights humans o al Work in announcing its decision, despite the great controversy during the last World Cup, both for the exploitation of workers during the construction of the stadiums and for the censure – in particular of the demonstrations for the rights Lgbt – during the event.

The article Basketball like football: the 2027 Men’s World Cup will be in Qatar comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

See also  Yang Hansen was shortlisted for the best lineup of the U18 Men's Basketball Asian Championship semi-finals and the third place scored double-doubles in both battles – yqqlm

You may also like

Ettore Messina: The Utah Jazz? I’m fine with...

The underdog of the last derby, Ousou, may...

Inter on Doig, Milan thinks of Elye Wahi,...

Tennis: Alcaraz handles Zverev in Madrid

Does Napoli win if? The possible result combinations...

Lens wins in Toulouse and comes back in...

Lecce-Udinese: important results and crossings

Fight for a contract with the UFC, or...

InfoCert sponsor of the Italian Volleyball Federation –...

ഺӭ 16֧ڸУ۶۾–

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy