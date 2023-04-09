Status: 04/09/2023 08:44 a.m

In the NBA the last game of the regular season for all teams is on Easter Sunday. In the Western Conference it’s about two more direct Playoff-places.

Die Los Angeles Clippers have secured the best starting position. They won their mandatory against those already eliminated Portland Trail Blazers with 136:125 (64:70). Star player Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points for the Clippersthat in the Western Conference finish fifth, putting their destiny in their own hands in the final game of the season.

With a win at the Phoenix Suns stay the Clippers in fifth place and would be in the first round of the Playoffs directly again on the Suns meet, who are already certain as fourth in the west.

Warriors, Lakers and Pelicans hope

Behind the Clippers also hope defending champions Golden State Warriorsdie Los Angeles Lakers with Dennis Schröder and the New Orleans Pelicans nor on a direct Playoff-Place. The first six teams each Conference are qualified directly, the teams in seventh to tenth place determine two more each Playoff-participant in one Play-in-Competition.

while the Warriors (both Trail Blazers) and Lakers (against the Utah Jazz) meet two teams that are no longer at stake, they have to Pelicans in the ninth place The Minnesota Timberwolves line up In the best-case scenario, they could finish seventh if they win. The secured this starting position Timberwolves with a clear 151:131 success in the san antonio spurs.

In the Eastern Conference stand the first six Playoff-Teams and the four participants Play-intournament before the final day of the regular season.