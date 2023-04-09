Status: 04/09/2023 10:13 a.m

The NBA is investigating the Dallas Mavericks recorded. In the room is the accusation, intentionally Play-ins to have missed.

On Saturday (08/04/2023 local time) shared the National Basketball Association (NBA) whatfor explaining the circumstances of the Mavericks’ 112-115 loss to the Chicago Bulls will examine the day before.

League spokesman Mike Bass speaks of one in the announcement “Investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the Dallas Mavericks’ roster decisions and gameplay” at the game against Chicago “including the motivation for these actions” .

Renunciation of star players

Although Dallas still has a spot in the play-in tournament for the Playoffs went, had the “Mavs” In the game against Chicago without numerous regular players – including star player Kyrie Irving and national player Maxi Kleber. Superstar Luka Doncic started, but then was not used in the course of the game. Coach Jason Kidd spoke openly before and after the game of one decision that “was met by the organization” .

Last game week

arrow right

Better position in the draft

With the season ending early, the Mavericks improved their chances and position in the annual draft for the most promising prospects. If Dallas gets one of the first ten draft picks, they can keep it, but from position eleven they have to give it to the New York Knicks hand over.

The principle of improving your chances in the draft through losses is becoming Tanking called. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was fined $600,000 five years ago after publicly admitting to tanking.