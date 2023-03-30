news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LOS ANGELES, MARCH 30 – Philadelphia and Joel Embiid had the last word on Dallas and Luka Doncic (116-108), who are unable to hang up the NBA playoff train in the West, unlike the Lakers, always best placed after the victory over Chicago (121-110). The Cameroonian pivot (25 points, 9 rebounds) with 57 “from the end inflicted an authoritarian counterattack on the opponents. Doncic (24 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists) was not bad, no worse than Kyrie Irving (23 points). But this duo, which should lead Dallas to a title fight, looks like a huge fiasco at the moment. The Mavs (11mi) failed to capitalize on a 12-point first period lead. And to make their night even more somber, the Thunder beat Detroit (107-106) with a tap on Jalen Williams’ siren (27 pts).



Five games from the end of the regular season, the Lakers and Utah took important victories, also engaged in the run-up to the playoffs. LA leveraged Anthony Davis (38 points, 10 rebounds) to beat the Bulls. LeBron James contributed (25 points) to his return as a starter with the Lakers firmly in 8th place. The Jazz (12mi) ended a four-game losing streak, winning in San Antonio (128-117), thanks to Talen Horton-Tucker (41 points). Much higher up, the Clippers (fifth), without Kawhi Leonard or Paul George, but with Russell Westbrook on the ball (36 points, at 13/18, 10 assists), offered themselves a convincing victory in Memphis (141-132) . Ja Morant (36 points, 9 assists) couldn’t prevent the Grizzlies (seconds) first loss in eight games. For its part, Sacramento (third) beat Portland (120-80). The Kings are ending a 17-year lean.



In Phoenix, Kevin Durant was finally able to debut in front of his new crowd, three weeks after spraining his ankle during warm-up. Less accurate than usual (5/18), he closed with 16 points in the ;; success against Minnesota (107-100). In the East, Jrue Holiday stole the show from Giannis Antetokounmpo, scoring 51 points that greatly contributed to Milwaukee’s victory over Indiana (149-136).



