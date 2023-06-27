Basketball: New head coach: Baskets Bonn confirm commitment of Roel Moors

As of: 06/26/2023 5:02 p.m

Telekom Baskets Bonn have found a successor for coach Tuomas Iisalo. Roel Moors will be on the sidelines in Bonn next season.

The vice champion of the past BBL season confirmed this on Monday. There had already been rumors about a commitment from the 44-year-old. Now the confirmation followed. Accordingly, Moors signed a contract until 2025.

The Belgian Moors already brings BBL experience to Bonn. In the past three years he coached BG Göttingen and surprisingly led Lower Saxony into the playoffs last season. Before that, he trained at Brose Bamberg for a year. He led the Antwerp Giants to third place in the Champions League in 2019 and was also named coach of the year in the BCL that year.

Sports director Milovic: “The right coach character”

“I’m very happy that we were able to win a coach like Roel Moors for us. I’m convinced that he’s the right kind of coach to be successful with us in the next few years,” said Baskets sporting director Savo Milovic. “He is a good recruiter and can plan for the long term, which is very important for us. He also has a lot of European and BBL experience.”

In Bonn, Moors will succeed successful coach Tuomas Iialso, who left Bonn after two years. Iisalo led the Baskets to runners-up last season and celebrated their first title in the club’s history by winning the Champions League.

President Wiedlich: “Sellout” in the Baskets squad

Baskets President Wolfang Wiedlich also announced that other players will leave the club. You are now paying the price of winning the Champions League, he said. “In one word you can call this price ‘sell-off’. When the market reality knocked on our door, we whined for a day, but on day two we tackled the future.”

In team planning, the baskets are more publicly known than before, said Wiedlich. The new team will now be responsible for Moors. “I’m extremely excited about this challenge and proud to be working for this successful club. Our first task now is to work with our coaching staff to put together an exciting and competitive team that our passionate fans can identify with,” he said.

