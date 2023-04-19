Basketball: No playing license for transgender athlete

The Australian Basketball Federation has denied trans athlete Lexi Rodgers a license to play. (IMAGO / USA TODAY Network / IMAGO / Rick Osentoski)

Lexi Rodgers is 23 years old. She played basketball and volleyball when she was in high school, while hiding her true gender identity. Only recently did she decide to live openly as a trans* woman and to give basketball another chance.

Rodgers at Kylsith Cobras already in team training

In March she submitted an application to the Australian Basketball Association: In the coming season she wants to play in the NBL1, the second-rate, semi-professional basketball league. Her team, the Kylsith Cobras, had already included her in team training.

“All my team-mates welcomed me and supported me. It was so much better than I could have hoped for, especially in such an environment. The same goes for the coaching staff and the club,” says Lexi Rodgers on the podcast “Under The Surface”.

Numerous national players and basketball players from Australia’s top leagues had also actively supported Rodgers in recent weeks. However, the Australian Association has now decided not to grant her permission to play for the time being. A three-person expert commission had been working intensively on her case in the past few weeks and came to the conclusion that Rodgers’ use in the semi-professional NBL1 was inadmissible.

No reason for judgement

A reason for the judgment was not published with reference to the personal rights of all those involved. However, Association Director Suzy Batkovic emphasizes that Basketball Australia advocates and promotes inclusion at the amateur level.

Lexi Rodgers herself commented on the decision in an Instagram post: She has fully cooperated with the association and still firmly believes that she has a place in women’s basketball as an athlete. This verdict is not the end of her journey as an athlete. Lexi Rodgers cannot contest the decision at the moment, but Basketball Australia emphasizes that they want to continue supporting Lexi Rodgers and are open to future applications.