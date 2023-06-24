Home » BASKETBALL ONLINE: Czechs will fight with Germany, Olympic qualification is at stake
Sports

BASKETBALL ONLINE: Czechs will fight with Germany, Olympic qualification is at stake

by admin

Although the Czech basketball players had to forget about the fight for medals at the European Championships after Thursday’s bitter quarter-final defeat by Hungary. But they have tremendous motivation to continue. On Saturday at the European Championship to play Germany in the group for 5th to 8th place and the match will be very important. The winners will secure participation in the qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris next year. The last time the Czechs played for participation under the five rings was in 2012, and from the tournament in Ankara they then reached London. The match will start in Ljubljana at 12:00 CET and you can watch it in a detailed online report on Sport.cz.

See also  The clubs: "There will be a postponement, we will use midweek shifts"

You may also like

Queen’s 2023 results: GB’s Alfie Hewett & Gordon...

Quarter-finals in Berlin postponed to Saturday

Ceccarelli gold in the 100 meters at the...

Reds’ Elly De La Cruz hits for cycle...

“a devastating shock wave for the organizing committee”

Carlos Alcaraz – Sebastian Korda from Queen’s: Schedule...

Jean Patry, after the victory of the Blues...

Club World Cup 2025 in the USA for...

Sergio Busquets: Inter Miami announce signing of Barcelona...

The first annual FIFA Club World Cup will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy