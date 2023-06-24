BASKETBALL ONLINE: Czechs will fight with Germany, Olympic qualification is at stake

Although the Czech basketball players had to forget about the fight for medals at the European Championships after Thursday’s bitter quarter-final defeat by Hungary. But they have tremendous motivation to continue. On Saturday at the European Championship to play Germany in the group for 5th to 8th place and the match will be very important. The winners will secure participation in the qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris next year. The last time the Czechs played for participation under the five rings was in 2012, and from the tournament in Ankara they then reached London. The match will start in Ljubljana at 12:00 CET and you can watch it in a detailed online report on Sport.cz.

