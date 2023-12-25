Basketball, Passalacqua wins against Battipaglia

Ragusa ends with the victory over Battipaglia but against coach Beppe Caboni’s team they are forced to work overtime to be able to give themselves a final without excessive mental worries.

Because for three quarters of the match the visiting team always managed to stay close to the game, fending off every attempt by the hosts to place the decisive break. The result was the most classic of evenly matched matches which Passalacqua only resolved halfway through the fourth period with triples from Spreafico and Juskaite and plays from Chidom. He scores a lot in the opening. The home team’s mini advantage is just two points at the end of the first quarter of the game (28-26, then the second quarter is absolutely balanced with the two teams going to the locker room with a score of 45-44.

Ragusa is expected to change gear in the second part of the match but it is actually Battipaglia who ends the third quarter with the lead: 59-61. Lino Lardo’s team must put all their defensive energy into it, forcing their opponents to score just 7 points against 19 in the last half. In the end Ragusa, still on the pitch without Ilaria Milazzo and Ivana Jakubcova, wins the match with the final score of 78-68 bringing 4 players in double figures: in addition to the 3 foreigners fielded on the pitch, the captain Laura Spreafico.

“Obviously I can’t be too satisfied with the performance which however I don’t attribute to a lack of concentration but to a bit of tiredness – comments coach Lino Lardo – Meanwhile, congratulations to Battipaglia who played a great match, and to Beppe Caboni who has already put her hand. It was the third match in six days, the rotations are not very long and therefore today we paid above all for this. Obviously it shouldn’t happen, because if we want to raise the level of our team we must also go further. All the girls knew the importance of the match, we weren’t as reactive as in the other two even if in the end the values ​​came out and we also tightened up more in defence. I want to send my best wishes for a Merry Christmas: may it be a peaceful Christmas for all our fans who always follow us with great affection and to all those who love sport”

