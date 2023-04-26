Basketball, penalty for Varese reduced: minus 11 points (from -16). The team rises in the standings and now salvation is closer

Sigh of relief for Varese and for fans of Openjobmetis. The Federal Court of Appeals has reduced the penalty towards the club, to be discounted already in the current season, from 16 to 11 points. In this way the red and whites will no longer close the Legabasket standings, two points away from Veronabut will rise, alone, to twelfth place, to 21 points, i.e. +3 from Verona itself, last hour. Here is the official note: “The Federal Court of Appeal, given the art. 116, paragraph 7, RG, in partial acceptance of the complaint proposed by the soc. Openjobmetis Pall. Varese imposes on it the sanction of 11 penalty points in the standings to be served in the current football season. Having regard to article 116, paragraph 8, of the General Public Registry, given the complexity of the issues which are the subject of the complaint, it sets the deadline for filing the motivation at ten days”.

The company had appealed against the decision of the Federal Court of last April 13. At the center of the story was the case of the payment of a former Serbian winger, Milenko Tepic, dating back to the 2019/2020 season. The ratio of the penalty had to be that of not allowing the team to participate in the playoffs (Varese was in full swing) and not that of condemning it to demotion. For this reason, the judges of the Federal Court of Appeal eased the punishment.