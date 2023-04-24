Basketball player Andělová defended the Slovak title with Piešťany and has a double

The Czech basketball representative Gabriela Andělová defended her title in the Slovak Extraliga with the Piešťany Čajka and won the double after the January cup triumph. Her team went through both home contests undefeated. The final streak of three wins was concluded at the weekend with a victory over Slávia Banská Bystrica 81:59. Andělová was the best scorer of the match with 20 points.

