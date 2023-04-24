Home » Basketball player Andělová defended the Slovak title with Piešťany and has a double
Sports

Basketball player Andělová defended the Slovak title with Piešťany and has a double

by admin

The Czech basketball representative Gabriela Andělová defended her title in the Slovak Extraliga with the Piešťany Čajka and won the double after the January cup triumph. Her team went through both home contests undefeated. The final streak of three wins was concluded at the weekend with a victory over Slávia Banská Bystrica 81:59. Andělová was the best scorer of the match with 20 points.

See also  There is the old lady, Sottil warns everyone: "The motivations with Juve come by themselves, more concentration will be needed"

You may also like

Esport – League of Legends – Nisqy: “There...

Bundesliga: Austria too “naive” in the fight for...

Match of the Day Top 10: Lineker, Shearer...

EFL play-offs: Championship, League One and League Two...

Christophe Galtier, suspected of racism, files a complaint...

Maybe it was all in my head

The 2023 National Fitness Online Games will start-Entertainment...

Inter on Harry Maguire, Milan give De Ketelaere...

Square storm overshadows Greek hits – sport.ORF.at

players on the roof of the bus- Courier...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy