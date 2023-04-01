The Lions clinched the championship early with an 88-75 win over Surrey on Friday, and Hruban contributed 17 points as the game’s leading scorer. Six rounds remain until the end of the competition.

The London team won the title for the second time in history and followed up on the success of 2019. This season, they completed the double after triumphing in the British Cup. Hruban is the player with the highest three-point shooting percentage in the competition (45.1%). Overall, he is averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 24 starts.