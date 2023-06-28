Home » Basketball player Jelínek will continue in Murcia, Spain
Sports

Basketball player Jelínek will continue in Murcia, Spain

by admin
Basketball player Jelínek will continue in Murcia, Spain

“Thanks to his excellent knowledge of the competition and playing skills, he has become a key player in coach Sita Alonso’s team. Murcia fans have also been delighted by his ability and experience, which he has shown in difficult moments,” the club’s representatives said.

Jelínek came to Murcia before the start of last season after six years in Andorra, which was relegated to a lower division, and where he became the top scorer in the club’s history. In the past, he also worked in Badalona and Baskonia. In total, he has already played 340 matches in the Spanish league.

In the ACB League, Jelínek will continue to meet with teammates from the national team Tomáš Satoranský and Jan Veselý, who are active in Barcelona. Another Czech basketball player, Ondřej Hanzlík, visited Girona from Baskonia last season.

See also  The USK and Opava basketball players managed the tight ends of their playoff quarterfinals

You may also like

Mourinho and the sentences on Chiffi: Roma coach...

FC Sochaux relegated to National, Bordeaux maintained in...

Two groups of Chinese players participate in the...

Accusations against Chiffi, Mourinho stopped 10 days from...

Eastbourne International: Gauff thrashes Burrage, while Ostapenko beats...

Bundesliga: Start of training in Altach with five...

National Athletics Championships: Olympic champion Gong Lijiao easily...

returns to racing after mental health problems at...

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett dead at 35...

Football clubs’ tricks to circumvent Financial Fair Play...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy