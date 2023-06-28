Basketball player Jelínek will continue in Murcia, Spain

“Thanks to his excellent knowledge of the competition and playing skills, he has become a key player in coach Sita Alonso’s team. Murcia fans have also been delighted by his ability and experience, which he has shown in difficult moments,” the club’s representatives said.

Jelínek came to Murcia before the start of last season after six years in Andorra, which was relegated to a lower division, and where he became the top scorer in the club’s history. In the past, he also worked in Badalona and Baskonia. In total, he has already played 340 matches in the Spanish league.

In the ACB League, Jelínek will continue to meet with teammates from the national team Tomáš Satoranský and Jan Veselý, who are active in Barcelona. Another Czech basketball player, Ondřej Hanzlík, visited Girona from Baskonia last season.

