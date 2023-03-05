Morant, who will be sidelined pending an NBA investigation, apologized for his behavior. “I have let down my family, teammates, coaches, fans, sponsors, Memphis and the club,” he said in a statement.
This is not the first time Morant has had behavioral problems. He has threatened a security guard at a mall in the past, and it was recently revealed that he repeatedly punched a youth during a street basketball game before returning to the court with a gun.
Morant, the team’s leading scorer at 27.1 points, will miss Memphis’ two games at Los Angeles due to the suspension. The Grizzlies take on the Clippers on Sunday and the Lakers on Tuesday.