Morant, who will be sidelined pending an NBA investigation, apologized for his behavior. “I have let down my family, teammates, coaches, fans, sponsors, Memphis and the club,” he said in a statement.

This is not the first time Morant has had behavioral problems. He has threatened a security guard at a mall in the past, and it was recently revealed that he repeatedly punched a youth during a street basketball game before returning to the court with a gun.