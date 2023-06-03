Basketball player Reisingerová is going from Spain to Italy, she will play for Schio

“Finally we have her on our side and she won’t play against us,” said Schia general manager Paolo De Angelis. “She’s a top-notch player who gets under the basket, but she’s also great at shooting from mid-range. Julia immediately agreed to come to us. Not so much because of what we’ve achieved, but because of what we want to prove. Our the philosophy is to sign players who are hungry for success,” he said.

Reisinger has been working abroad since 2017, when she left for the Spanish team Sant Adriá. A year later, she moved to Girona, and after another season to Valencia. In 2020, she returned to Girona, which she exchanged for Salamanca after two years. With it, she won a silver medal in the Spanish league this year. In the Europa League, Salamanca was eliminated in the quarter-finals with USK Prague.