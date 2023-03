Basketball players defeated Kolín in the match for 3rd place in the Czech Cup at the Final Four tournament in Prague at Královka Ústí nad Labem 92:89. They reached the podium for the second time in the competition, in 2021 they lost to Nymburk in the final. The North Bohemians did not follow up on the cup bronzes from 1994, 1996, 2000, which are their greatest achievements. The final between Brno and Děčín will start at 19:40.

