Basketball: Rostock Seawolves travel to Alba Berlin with 1500 fans

Basketball “Legendary” away game

Rostock fan invasion at champion Alba Berlin

The Rostock Seawolves will compete against Alba Berlin against a record crowd

On the field it will be a battle between promoted and master. But the duel is more balanced in the stands. The Rostock Seawolves flock to the game at Alba Berlin. The club speaks of a historic event.

EA climber sets out to overthrow the master. In tow: 1500 euphoric fans. That’s how many supporters the Rostock Seawolves want to accompany to the away game in the Basketball Bundesliga at Alba Berlin (Sunday, 3:00 p.m.). The goal: to turn the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin into a Rostock fortress. The club is already talking about a “legendary” away game on its website.

“It’s crazy. We didn’t think that the idea of ​​the special train would be so well received,” says Seawolves board member André Jürgens. “Many families go with us on the trip to Berlin, including many sponsors. The support is amazing. We are really looking forward to this special day in the club’s history.” It will be a premiere.

Never before have there been more Rostock basketball fans at a Seawolves away game. In a special train that runs from Rostock to Berlin and was largely financed by sponsors, 1000 fans travel to the capital, 500 other Rostock supporters travel privately according to the club. After that, a fan march to the Berlin Arena is planned. And it should be celebrated. Since the victory against BG Göttingen (94:85) on Tuesday, one thing is certain: Christian Held’s team can plan for another Bundesliga season five games before the end of the season.

Coach Christian Held from the Rostock Seawolves

Coach Christian Held led Rostock to stay up

Alba Berlin is the favorite on Sunday. The champions inflicted the heaviest defeat of the season on the Rostockers in the first leg in October at 70:104. While the Berliners have since been on their way to title number four in a row, the Rostockers are in the middle with an almost balanced record (14 wins, 15 defeats).

Coach Held is happy about the great support of the Seawolves supporters after the relegation. “Experiencing the game in Berlin together with our fans is great. I can promise that we will give everything we have, but of course we will also enjoy it all.”

