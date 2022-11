Buy one ticket and see two games. Riso Scotti and Edimes Sanmaurense, the two main basketball clubs in Pavia, yesterday presented “Basket night”, the joint initiative promoted for Saturday 3 December, which will give fans and enthusiasts the opportunity to attend the matches at the PalaRavizza championship of both teams, by paying a single coupon at the price of 5 euros or using a single season ticket. Video Donato Albanesi

01:37