Brescia, 26 July 2022 – A few weeks after his farewell to the white and blue colors, the sensational Amedeo Della Valle who signed today a new multi-year with Germani Brescia. Della Valle thus returns to a square that saw him protagonist in the last season together with Naz Mitrou-Long – then landed in Milan -, in which he traveled at an average of 18 points and almost 4 assists, winning the title at the end of the season. MVP and best Italian in the Serie A championship.

Her words

After the farewell to Brescia at the end of the championship, arrived to try to probe the European market and maybe groped the jump to the Euroleague, Della Valle had been associated with several clubs including also the VIrtus Segafredo Bologna, but the meetings did not then turn into something concrete and so, in the morning, through the portal “Brescia a basket”, the first rumors about a sensational return in biancoblu of the Piedmontese began to circulate , which were then transformed into confirmations during the press conference in which the new agreement between the parties was announced: “I want to clarify and explain how things went – explained della Valle at the conference -. After a season like the one we experienced, I thought I’d look around and understand what my mission could be, leaving the free market in Brescia. The gesture I made towards the club represented the ‘thank you’ for the springboard, the visibility and the emotions experienced last year. It was not an obsession with the level, rather to understand what could make me happy, because to play I need this: to be happy and to be myself. I am very happy to be there: for me it is an honor to represent Germani and also a great responsibility. This year it will be even more difficult to do it with the double commitment but I feel I have the motivation to do something of a level, with a staff I know and with new players. I, here, have not finished yet ”.

