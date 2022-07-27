Home Sports Basketball, sensational: Amedeo Della Valle returns to Brescia! – Sport – Basketball
Sports

Basketball, sensational: Amedeo Della Valle returns to Brescia! – Sport – Basketball

by admin
Basketball, sensational: Amedeo Della Valle returns to Brescia! – Sport – Basketball

Brescia, 26 July 2022 – A few weeks after his farewell to the white and blue colors, the sensational Amedeo Della Valle who signed today a new multi-year with Germani Brescia. Della Valle thus returns to a square that saw him protagonist in the last season together with Naz Mitrou-Long – then landed in Milan -, in which he traveled at an average of 18 points and almost 4 assists, winning the title at the end of the season. MVP and best Italian in the Serie A championship.

Her words

After the farewell to Brescia at the end of the championship, arrived to try to probe the European market and maybe groped the jump to the Euroleague, Della Valle had been associated with several clubs including also the VIrtus Segafredo Bologna, but the meetings did not then turn into something concrete and so, in the morning, through the portal “Brescia a basket”, the first rumors about a sensational return in biancoblu of the Piedmontese began to circulate , which were then transformed into confirmations during the press conference in which the new agreement between the parties was announced: “I want to clarify and explain how things went – explained della Valle at the conference -. After a season like the one we experienced, I thought I’d look around and understand what my mission could be, leaving the free market in Brescia. The gesture I made towards the club represented the ‘thank you’ for the springboard, the visibility and the emotions experienced last year. It was not an obsession with the level, rather to understand what could make me happy, because to play I need this: to be happy and to be myself. I am very happy to be there: for me it is an honor to represent Germani and also a great responsibility. This year it will be even more difficult to do it with the double commitment but I feel I have the motivation to do something of a level, with a staff I know and with new players. I, here, have not finished yet ”.

See also  Atalanta, Musso: the purchase of 20 million has already been paid off

Read also – Basket market: Spissu alla Reyer. Polonara at Efes. Olimpia Milano: the objectives

You may also like

The Chinese men’s basketball team lost to the...

Jacobs and the injury: “The Europeans? I don’t...

The sports industry winds up, and the e-sports...

Broni, another former Autosped arrives Colli “I wanted...

Brainstorm, seek new development of e-sports industry_Zhejiang Online

Instagram, social protest (with Chiara Ferragni): “It must...

Chinese men’s table tennis faces challenges

Juve, Pogba has left for Italy. No operation...

2022 East Asia Cup: Chinese women’s football draws...

Monkeypox, WHO: vaccine is not enough, responsible sex...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy