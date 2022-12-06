Brescia closed the transfer market to replace injured Troy Caupain and John Petrucelli. The Slovenian point guard Alexsej Nikolic will arrive from Sassari, a 27-year-old point guard measuring 191 cm and 92 kg, who has been with the Sardinians since mid-October to replace the injured Chris Dowe. In place of John Petrucelli, Brescia has identified the replacement in Ryan Taylor. Born in 1995, 198cm, Taylor began his season in Greece at Apollon in Patras where he averaged 15.7 points scored in 28 minutes of average use. The players will be announced in the coming days: Nikolic will surely make his debut in Venice on Saturday night. For Taylor the debut is not certain, even if the timing could allow Brescia to obtain the visa and membership in time. Scafati has signed Stanley Okoye, 31 years old, a 198cm forward, already in Varese with coach Attilio Caja.