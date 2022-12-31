Coach Sakota’s first win on the Reggio Emilia bench ends a streak of seven consecutive defeats and allows Unahotels to breathe. In front of a fiery PalaBigi, the hosts beat Pesaro 95-76, which pays dearly for the absences of Mazzola (Achilles tendon knockout, season over) and Kravic (flu). To drag the Emilians to success is the trio of wonders made up of Anim (18 points), Vitali (13 in the last quarter) and Cinciarini who with a test of pride and lucidity fans 15 assists, moving to -1 from the first place in the standings all-times led by Gianmarco Pozzecco, at an altitude of 1756.

Signals

However, talking about the singles is an understatement, because Sakota’s team has shown some comforting signals in all its elements, revealing a greater fluidity of execution in attack and much more attention in defense. However, the road to salvation is still long and Reggio is ready to intervene on the market to sign a center of weight and a winger who has vision of the game and points in hand. For Pesaro it is instead the second consecutive knockout after the one in overtime with Virtus Bologna, but Repesa’s collective (14 points) still remains strongly in contention to qualify for the Final Eight of the Italian Cup.