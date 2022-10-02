In advance of the first day, Cinciarini leads his team with 19 points and 8 assists to an easy victory. Sunday Milan-Brescia and Naples-Virtus
TREVISO-REGGIO EMILIA 58-78
The first two points of Serie A 2022/23 go to Reggio Emilia and to coach Max Menetti, who returns to Treviso as an opponent and immediately finds a convincing victory. It is a practically one-way match, between two teams that are light years away at the moment: Reggiana dominates thanks to defensive aggression and an almost always brilliant attack, masterfully led by the stainless Cinciarini (19 points and 8 assists). Treviso is a group that needs to be built and cannot stand up to such a solid game system: the match is decided by a 15-0 partial from Reggio Emilia between the first and second quarters, the game begins and ends there. At the start, both teams need a bit of running-in, but after a few minutes the match heats up and the host superiority immediately emerges. While the Venetians are fighting with the iron, Reggiana finds the basket with continuity and closes the first quarter already with a double-digit advantage (7-19). Treviso would like to react, but it is too imprecise and Reggio even flies to +18, with Cinciarini and Hopkins in total domination.
For coach Nicola’s team, the 22-38 mid-match is almost a sentence and the second half only confirms the verdict: the commitment is unquestionable, but the amalgamation is still on the high seas and the quality cannot emerge. Thus the “Tit” has an easy game in inventing wonders for his own personal loot or that of his companions. At 30 ‘the scoreboard leaves no doubt, 37-60; in the last part the guests even touch +28, before conceding something in the final.
Treviso: Iroegbu 17, Zanelli 11, Jantunen 10.
Reggio Emilia: Cinciarini 19, Vitali 12, Robertson 11.
The program
—
Tomorrow the other matches of the first day:
17 Tortona-Trento
17.30 Verona-Brindisi
18.15 Milan-Brescia (direct Nove)
18.30 Venice-Scafati
19 Trieste-Pesaro
19.30 Varese-Sassari
20.30 Napoli-Virtus Bologna (live Eurosport 2).
All matches live streaming on Eleven Sports.
October 1st – 10:34 pm
© breaking latest news