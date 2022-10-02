The first two points of Serie A 2022/23 go to Reggio Emilia and to coach Max Menetti, who returns to Treviso as an opponent and immediately finds a convincing victory. It is a practically one-way match, between two teams that are light years away at the moment: Reggiana dominates thanks to defensive aggression and an almost always brilliant attack, masterfully led by the stainless Cinciarini (19 points and 8 assists). Treviso is a group that needs to be built and cannot stand up to such a solid game system: the match is decided by a 15-0 partial from Reggio Emilia between the first and second quarters, the game begins and ends there. At the start, both teams need a bit of running-in, but after a few minutes the match heats up and the host superiority immediately emerges. While the Venetians are fighting with the iron, Reggiana finds the basket with continuity and closes the first quarter already with a double-digit advantage (7-19). Treviso would like to react, but it is too imprecise and Reggio even flies to +18, with Cinciarini and Hopkins in total domination.