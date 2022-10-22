Home Sports Basketball Serie A: Reggio Emilia-Varese and Trieste-Tortona
Sports

Basketball Serie A: Reggio Emilia-Varese and Trieste-Tortona

by admin
Basketball Serie A: Reggio Emilia-Varese and Trieste-Tortona

In the first advance of the fourth day, third defeat in a row for Reggiana. On the Trieste-Tortona field

REGGIO EMILIA-VARESE 81-87

The first advance of the fourth day smiles at Varese who crushes the PalaBigi and condemns Reggio Emilia to the third consecutive defeat in the league. A deserved success for the team of coach Brase who has always had the game in hand thanks to the inspired direction of Colbey Ross (18 points and 6 assists), the great evening of Tomas Woldetensae (14 points with 4 triples) and the energy of Reyes (17 points and 6 rebounds), author of a high level second half. For the hosts, on the other hand, the absence of Michele Vitali was felt heavily, still out due to the worsening of the left ankle problem that had forced him to stop with both Tortona and Napoli. The winger was in fact blocked by a relapse in the last training session before today’s match. Despite this, the performance of coach Menetti’s team was really too confusing (15 lost) and captain Cinciarini (14 points and 5 assists) basically preached in the desert. Now Unahotels will fly to Turkey where on Tuesday at 18.30 they will face Pinar Karsiyaka in the third day of the Champions League.
Reggio Emilia: Robertson 23, Cinciarini 14, Anim 13.
Varese: Ross 18, Reyes 17, Woldetensae 14.

Tomorrow the other matches

12 noon Sassari-Trento
17.00 Brindisi-Brescia
18.10 Venice-Milan (direct Nove)
18.30 Pesaro-Naples
18.30 Scafati-Verona
8 pm Virtus Bologna-Treviso (Eurosport 2)

All matches live streaming on Eleven.

22 October – 21:27

See also  Gary Brooker, singer and founder of Procol Harum - Magazine dies

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Old Wild West defeated at the end, but...

He Xining 26 points, Sullinger 16 points and...

Serie C, Avellino and Catanzaro ok. Ramirez at...

De Rossi, the dedication: ‘This Spal victory is...

Horner: “Red Bull didn’t get any advantage on...

European women: Irma Testa wins gold for 57...

Boxing, European women: gold for Irma Testa in...

Premier: Haaland and De Bruyne bring City back...

Old Wild West: there is another positive at...

Boxing: De Carolis-Scardina, revenge in January

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy