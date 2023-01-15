The last first leg of Serie A opens with a coup from Trieste, who beat Palaverde (69-88 in the final) with great authority, winning the lower-ranked derby against Treviso. For the Giulians, these are two points that push the rear away, where instead the team from Treviso is increasingly bogged down. Coach Legovich enjoys the excellent performance of the collective, while Treviso pays for the bad evening of the former Banks (2 points with 1/7 from the field).

Momentaccio

—

The guests start with great conviction and after 7′ they are ahead 12-21, pushed by Bartley and Spencer. Treviso falters, but with Zanelli’s entry he overcomes the bad moment and closes the first set down by six (19-25). Coach Legovich’s boys, however, have something extra and stretch again, reaching +13 in the 16th minute. Considered the 0/9 from three, it’s a small feat for Treviso to go to the long break at -7 (34-41). In the second half, the plot is the same: the guests’ basketball is much more concrete, and Ruzzier’s triples bring Trieste up to +15. The Venetians manage once again to limit the damage and enter the last set at 51-61. However, there is no room for a comeback: the last stretch from Trieste is the decisive one and pushes the guests to +22, who manage the finale with the utmost serenity.

Treviso:Sorokas 19, Sokolowski 15, Iroegbu 13

Trieste: Bartley 20, Spencer 16, Gaines 14