Home Sports Basketball, Serie A: Treviso-Trieste 69-88
Sports

Basketball, Serie A: Treviso-Trieste 69-88

by admin
Basketball, Serie A: Treviso-Trieste 69-88

In anticipation of the last leg, the hosts pay for the bad evening of the former Banks (2 points with 1/7 from the field): the final 69-88

The last first leg of Serie A opens with a coup from Trieste, who beat Palaverde (69-88 in the final) with great authority, winning the lower-ranked derby against Treviso. For the Giulians, these are two points that push the rear away, where instead the team from Treviso is increasingly bogged down. Coach Legovich enjoys the excellent performance of the collective, while Treviso pays for the bad evening of the former Banks (2 points with 1/7 from the field).

Momentaccio

The guests start with great conviction and after 7′ they are ahead 12-21, pushed by Bartley and Spencer. Treviso falters, but with Zanelli’s entry he overcomes the bad moment and closes the first set down by six (19-25). Coach Legovich’s boys, however, have something extra and stretch again, reaching +13 in the 16th minute. Considered the 0/9 from three, it’s a small feat for Treviso to go to the long break at -7 (34-41). In the second half, the plot is the same: the guests’ basketball is much more concrete, and Ruzzier’s triples bring Trieste up to +15. The Venetians manage once again to limit the damage and enter the last set at 51-61. However, there is no room for a comeback: the last stretch from Trieste is the decisive one and pushes the guests to +22, who manage the finale with the utmost serenity.
Treviso:Sorokas 19, Sokolowski 15, Iroegbu 13
Trieste: Bartley 20, Spencer 16, Gaines 14

See also  Bremer: "I made the right choice, I want to win and grow further"

January 14, 2023 (change January 14, 2023 | 22:49)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Foil fencing: Volpi first, Palumbo 3rd. Men, Bianchi...

Inter-Verona 1-0: Lautaro Martinez scores the decisive goal

Serie C – Group A, Pordenone holds back,...

Contributed 63 points in four games, Zhu Ting...

formula e dennis di andretti dry maserati wins...

Sampdoria, maxi theft in the Rincon house: valuables...

Futsal, Napoli draws in Pistoia. Olympus Roma wins...

Inter-Verona 1-0, Zaffaroni: “Excellent game, now with confidence...

Inter, Inzaghi towards Milan in the Super Cup:...

Inter, Gagliardini and the transfer market: “I want...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy