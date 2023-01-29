VARESE-BRESCIA 80-72

Varese returns to success by sending five players in double figures and, after having suffered from Brescia’s physicality in the first minutes, manages to express the fluidity of his game in a third quarter at a high pace. With Massimburg, in the quintet replacing Della Valle, and the point guard Nikolic as protagonists, Brescia immediately puts his head forward (4-14 in the 7’30’ minute), stopping the home quintet with the zone (1/9 from the start ). When Ross awakens Varese (15-16 in the 10th minute), Magro has precious points from Laquintana and Cournooh (17-25 in the 13th minute). It’s Brown’s turn to try and shake up Coach Brase’s team who, with a triple from Johnson, finds the first lead (30-29 at 16’30”) and then goes to the long half-time up +6 (44-38 ). A useful margin that extends up to +17 in the 25′ (60-43), the result of a newfound precision from distance with Brown and a Ross capable of suffering three breakthroughs. It is Della Valle with a 3-point game (average tuft plus free throw) who blocks the break of the home team, who however with Reyes keeps the lead after a third quarter of 27-17 (71-55 in the 30th minute) . Brescia tries again with Gabriel and then reopens the game with Cournooh (77-72 in the 38th minute), but a dunk by a 23-rated Owens (5/5 from 2 and 9 rebounds) on a set by Ross gives the bosses the win at home who also overturn the basket difference in the double confrontation. For Brescia it is the 6th knockout in a row between the championship (there are 4) and the Eurocup. (Antonio Franzi)

Varese: Brown 16, Owens 15, Ross 13 Brescia: Gabriel 14, Nikolic 12, Cournooh 11