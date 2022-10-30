Pesaro without Delfino and Tambone goes into difficulty only in the first minutes of the game (14-6), but finds in Visconti the inspiration for the comeback (19-20). The Adriatic remain in the wake of the hosts for the entire second quarter, hanging up and overtaking Della Valle and associates (46-49 at 20 ‘) to the sound of triples (8/13 in the first 2 quarters). Upon returning from the locker rooms Brescia struggles against a Pesaro masterfully led by Abdur-Rahkman who is still +4 at the third siren (73-77). Expelled Repesa for double technician for protests, Pesaro reaches the maximum advantage (76-82), but loses Abdur-Rahkman for 5 fouls (22 with 3/3 from 2 and 4/5 from 3). In the end, a double fault by Moretti and Della Valle put Brescia back in the game (93-93). Gabriel 2 ”from the end scores in the middle of the traffic the basket that would seem to give the victory to Brescia: Cheatam finds the triple (6/8) of success on the end. (Alberto Banzala)

Sassari-Virtus Bologna 69-74

—

First part of the race in favor of the hosts, who maximize the work of Onuaku and Diop in the painting, the relay between the two centers is particularly profitable for Sassari and is worth +8 at 20 ‘; Scariolo who leaves Mickey out for Camara, is conditioned in his choices by a management of his long fouls far below expectations. In a very physical match, Virtus manages to stay in the slipstream by exploiting the triples and the offensive transition in the moments of greatest incisiveness of Sassari, interrupting potentially important partials, 40-32 in the 20 ‘. After the long break, the virtuoso reaction arrives and passes from the defense and from the hands of the outsiders, with Cordinier protagonist, 13 points in the third quarter alone are worth hooking and overtaking the guest. The race is decided in the middle of the last quarter when Virtus finds the triples worth +10 from the hands of Weems and Belinelli, Sassari feels the blow, but tries a last desperate attempt to reopen the race, Gentile and Onuaku bring the scissors, but Bologna is precise from the line and manages the advantage, continuing its march in the LBA also passing to PalaSerradimigni: 69-74 the final. (Nicola Cascioni)