Home Sports Basketball, Serie A: Virtus-Milan, shock banner against Messina. Investigate the Fip prosecutor
Sports

Basketball, Serie A: Virtus-Milan, shock banner against Messina. Investigate the Fip prosecutor

by admin
Basketball, Serie A: Virtus-Milan, shock banner against Messina. Investigate the Fip prosecutor

During the challenge at the top, the home curve displayed an inscription that recalled chapter 22 of the Iliad with reference to the death of Hector

With a note released in the evening, the Fip communicated that the federal prosecutor has opened a file “to ascertain – it reads – the responsibilities regarding the display during the Virtus Segafredo Bologna-EA7 Emporio Armani Milan tender of a banner bearing the phrase … (read the text in the picture above, ndr), explicit reference to the “death of Hector” contained in the twenty-second chapter of the Iliad. A message of unheard-of gravity, a message of violence that cannot and must not find a hotel in our sports halls, in our sports movement”.

Old rusts

The question involves coach Messina, who has long been in the crosshairs of his old fans with chants and banners of derision. The one recalled by the Fip was exposed and then withdrawn in a few seconds by the Old Style Group which used a verse from Homer’s mythological work on the Trojan War to hit the coach who was once a friend who leads the great rival and archenemy of Olimpia Milan. It must be said that the Sports Judge, in the afternoon, found nothing sanctionable against the Bolognese fans. The file, however, is only the first step in a possible investigation still to be outlined.

January 3, 2023 (change January 3, 2023 | 22:30)

© breaking latest news

See also  Broni hosts a big Sunday there is Udine

You may also like

Steadily advance the work and accelerate the construction...

Roglic dad again: ‘Here is the most important...

111:100 defeated Beijing Beikong Fujian Xunxing to end...

Women’s Volleyball League semi-final second round Tianjin-Shanghai rendezvous...

De Zerbi’s Brighton does what it wants: Everton...

Conte: “To Tottenham to build, not to win....

The Scudetto names: Raspadori, Tonali, Barella, Rabiot. It...

The Lakers will agree to James’ trade application,...

Vicario is the sportsman of the year: here...

Premier League, Arsenal stops against Newcastle: 0-0

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy