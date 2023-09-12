Basketball star Taurasi wants to play her 20th season in the WNBA next year

“I still have one more year on my contract and I will definitely keep it,” said Taurasiová, who has played her entire WNBA career so far in the Phoenix jersey. She won three titles with Mercury in 2007, 2009 and 2014. She missed the 2015 edition.

Due to health problems, she played only 26 games this season. She averaged 16 points, 4.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. Her team took the last twelfth place in the regular season. In total, she has 529 games in the WNBA with an average of 19.1 points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

