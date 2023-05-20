Basketball: Start of the final duel in Gmunden

The Swans had to fight far harder for their 14th entry into the final for the championship than their rival from the federal capital. And just under 50 hours after the 100:81 against the Flyers Wels on Thursday evening, the first of a maximum of five duels for the title is already pending. The Viennese, on the other hand, have been “free of play” since the 98:88 a.e.t. against the Dukes Klosterneuburg on Thursday last week.

While the five-time champion from Gmunden has the chance of the “triple”, the upcoming final series is the last chance for a title in the 2022/23 season for Enis Murati, Jozo Rados and colleagues. For Vienna, the fourth participation in the final is about the third championship cup after 2013 and last year.

The previous four duels of the title contenders in the course of the season have brought three wins for the Swans. In the final, the strongest home team meets the best away team. Gmunden has a record of 18:3 victories in their own hall, that of Vienna abroad is 17:1. The defending champion suffered the only defeat on opposing parquet on April 15 with 82:88 at the Traunsee.

Win2day-Herren-Superliga

Play-off-Finale: gmunden BC Vienna Saturday, 8:15 p.m 0:0*