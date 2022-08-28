On the head of ItalBasket, five days after the start of the European Championships, the tile that from yesterday was almost taken for granted would fall: Danilo Gallinari will miss EuroBasket 2022. In bad luck for “Il Gallo” and for the National team, forced to do less than the man with whom “we could also have won the European Championships” (Pozzecco dixit), there is at least one good news: the sprained trauma to the left knee reported, complete with unnatural movement and leaving the field from the fourth quarter in the challenge yesterday won against Georgia for the 2023 World Cup qualifiers, they showed a meniscal tear without ligament involvement. No surgery: Danilo’s NBA season, his first to the Boston Celtics, shouldn’t be at risk.

The ligament, as from the first checks carried out in the heat, held up. And the confirmation came today, when Gallinari, accompanied by Dr. Cortina (doctor of the National team), went to the Columbus Clinic Center in Milan for the MRI of the truth: only a meniscus injury, but goodbye Europeans. Different speech, however, from a Boston Celtics perspective: in the next few days it will be evaluated “whether the third strongest Italian player ever”, words of the coach Pozzecco after the injury in Brescia, will already be able to take part in the training camp of the runners-up. Nba while there is optimism that he can be available for the start of the season (scheduled for 18 October).

“It hurts tremendously. Not so much the knee that gave way yesterday in a race that was still won in character. For that it will take some time – fortunately less than expected – to get back to the way it was before. It is damn bad to give up this blue dream. magical nights. In my house. In our house. Today unfortunately it was a bad awakening. At the clinic in Milan where I was accompanied by Prof. Cortina and all the blue medical staff, the results of the clinical investigations arrived: injury to the meniscus . I have to give up #EuroBasket. Just in a summer that seemed perfect. We have to accept destiny and look ahead. I will be alongside this group in every race, to give thousands of Italians joy this summer as well. Our journey continues. , regardless of everything … Forza Azzurri “, Gallinari’s outburst post on social media

Now, with the certainty that the Rooster will not be there, Pozzecco will have to think about who will take his place in the list of those called up for the continental review: the reintegration of Amedeo Tessitori, the last excluded, appears to be the most probable solution. Evaluations to be done quickly and even with a bit of fury, against fate: in Milan, Friday against Estonia and Saturday against Greece, it will already be European time.