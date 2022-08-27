Home Sports Basketball, the coach Pozzecco has chosen the twelve for the European Championship
The Azzurri coach has announced the roster that will challenge Georgia tomorrow in Brescia for the world qualifiers and will participate in Eurobasket

Italbasket is done. Gianmarco Pozzecco has chosen the 12 Azzurri who will play tomorrow the match against Georgia in Brescia, valid for the second qualifying window for the 2023 World Cup and above all who will take part in the Eurobasket 2022 which will begin on 2 September in Milan with the challenge against Estonia. . The coach authorized Amedeo Tessitori to leave the meeting, making the last choice on the roster at his disposal: Spissu, Mannion, Biligha, Tonut, Gallinari, Melli, Fontecchio, Ricci, Baldasso, Polonara, Pajola and captain Datome.

World qualifiers

So the big event is approaching and the appetizer is not a trivial game. In fact, tomorrow in Brescia the Azzurri are called to win against Georgia (20.30, live Eleven and Sky Sport) in order to close the first window of the second qualifying phase for the 2023 World Cup. Ukraine on the neutral of Riga, Italy hosts the Georgians, third force in group L and still shaken by the bad injury of their star Toko Shengelia (replaced by the Greek coach Zouros with Berishvili). The winger of Segafredo Virtus Bologna, injured his shoulder during the match won against the Netherlands, will have to miss the European Championship and of course also the challenge with Italy. The classification: Spain, Italy 4 won-1 lost; Georgia, Iceland 3-2; Ukraine 1-4; Netherlands 0-5.

European

Meanwhile, the fever for the European debut is growing. In the Milan group, Italy will face Estonia (September 2), Greece (September 3), Ukraine (September 5), Croatia (September 6), Great Britain (September 8). the top four qualify for the final stage in Berlin, with direct elimination, from 10 to 18 September.

