Italbasket beats Georgia in a sprint and qualifies for the 2023 World Cup two days early. At the Tbilisi Arena, in Georgian soil, the Azzurri of coach Gianmarco Pozzecco win 84-85 against the hosts of the Greek coach Ilias Zouros: for Italy this is the second consecutive qualification to the world championships, something that hasn’t happened for 32 years (1986 and 1990). Here are our report cards.