Home » Basketball: Victory is followed by defeat for ÖBV women
Sports

Basketball: Victory is followed by defeat for ÖBV women

by admin
Basketball: Victory is followed by defeat for ÖBV women

Basketball

Austria’s 3×3 women’s basketball team started the World Championship (Pool A) on the Rathausplatz in Vienna on Tuesday evening with one win and one loss. Anja Fuchs-Robetin, Sigrid Koizar, Camilla Neumann and Sarah Sagerer defeated the vice European champions Netherlands with 21:12 and then lost to Spain with 12:18. On Thursday they face Brazil and group favorites France.

30.05.2023 22.37

Online since today, 10:37 p.m

The evening’s duel with Spain was hard fought up to the point of 9:10. Then the Austrians had to accept four long-range goals in a row. The defeat against the European champion of 2021 could no longer be averted. “Spain is a strong basketball nation and has shown that, we also got in each other’s way a bit in the offensive game,” said Koizar in an ORF interview. It is now important to get fit for Thursday and to learn from mistakes.

The arena in the heart of Vienna trembled for the first time when the red-white-red quartet played against the Netherlands. In the game, the ÖBV women showed no nervousness and dominated from the start. It was 7:0 after two minutes, 12:4 after five. The Austrians did not let the victory be taken away. Sagerer scored ten points and made the final score with a long-range goal.

APA/Eva Manhart

The Austrians played in front of a full ranks at Vienna’s Rathausplatz

“A World Cup at home is crazy,” said the Upper Austrian. The 27-year-old did not want to emphasize that she was a top scorer. “Everyone played well.” The mood in the arena in front of the town hall was “mega”. France had previously started with a 19-14 win over Brazil and then beat Spain 14-8.

The winners of the four pools advance directly to the quarter-finals. Second and third place finishers play the other places in a play-in. The knockout games are on the program on Saturday and Sunday.

ÖBV men start the tournament on Wednesday

Austria’s men start the tournament on Wednesday (Group B). Nico Kaltenbrunner, Filip Krämer, Matthias Linortner and team newcomer Rashaan Mbemba meet Slovenia (5:35 p.m.) and Australia (9:40 p.m.). ORF Sport + broadcasts live from 5:05 p.m. 3×3 is a basketball variant in which two teams of three players each play for one basket. The Olympic premiere took place in Tokyo 2021.

See also  Caruso with arms raised A solo undertaking in the mountain stage

You may also like

Medvedev and Gasquet eliminated in the first round,...

Caleb Love gets a fresh start, but no...

Roland Garros | Krejčíková did not find comfort...

“This award should be won every year by...

The Blues beaten twice for their entry into...

Ferrari: Team ‘far away from expectation’, says principal...

Ukraine: Oleksandr Zinchenko & Andriy Shevchenko to captain...

Daniil Medvedev, world number 2, eliminated from the...

Anthony Martial: Manchester United forward to miss FA...

Bartek on Bohemians in the cups, coaching start...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy