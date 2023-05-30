Basketball: Victory is followed by defeat for ÖBV women

The evening’s duel with Spain was hard fought up to the point of 9:10. Then the Austrians had to accept four long-range goals in a row. The defeat against the European champion of 2021 could no longer be averted. “Spain is a strong basketball nation and has shown that, we also got in each other’s way a bit in the offensive game,” said Koizar in an ORF interview. It is now important to get fit for Thursday and to learn from mistakes.

The arena in the heart of Vienna trembled for the first time when the red-white-red quartet played against the Netherlands. In the game, the ÖBV women showed no nervousness and dominated from the start. It was 7:0 after two minutes, 12:4 after five. The Austrians did not let the victory be taken away. Sagerer scored ten points and made the final score with a long-range goal.

APA/Eva Manhart



“A World Cup at home is crazy,” said the Upper Austrian. The 27-year-old did not want to emphasize that she was a top scorer. “Everyone played well.” The mood in the arena in front of the town hall was “mega”. France had previously started with a 19-14 win over Brazil and then beat Spain 14-8.

The winners of the four pools advance directly to the quarter-finals. Second and third place finishers play the other places in a play-in. The knockout games are on the program on Saturday and Sunday.

ÖBV men start the tournament on Wednesday

Austria’s men start the tournament on Wednesday (Group B). Nico Kaltenbrunner, Filip Krämer, Matthias Linortner and team newcomer Rashaan Mbemba meet Slovenia (5:35 p.m.) and Australia (9:40 p.m.). ORF Sport + broadcasts live from 5:05 p.m. 3×3 is a basketball variant in which two teams of three players each play for one basket. The Olympic premiere took place in Tokyo 2021.