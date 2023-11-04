Basketball, Virtus goes to Milazzo to obtain confirmation

Another important test awaits Virtus Ragusa this weekend.

After the midweek victory over Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, Recupido’s team will visit Svincolati Milazzo: the match is scheduled for Sunday, at 6pm, at PalaMilone. Virtus starts with a better ranking situation (4 wins in 6 matches, against Milazzo’s 3 wins and 3 losses) and after having had twenty-four hours more to catch their breath than their opponents, who took to the pitch on Thursday evening against Castanea. Recupido doesn’t trust it: “It will be a very difficult match, for me Milazzo is one of the best teams in the championship – said the coach from Ragusa -. It’s a winning and close-knit group, used to playing together for years, with a consolidated staff, who made two or three important signings this summer.”

For Virtus it is the third match in seven days, after the away game at Sala Consilina and the wide success in the derby last Wednesday: “If we go to Milazzo with a knife between our teeth, defending like with Barcelona and overcoming the moments of difficulty together, we have chances. Winning is not a given, because there are opponents on the pitch – says Recupido -, but what matters for us is getting to the end and playing the matches. Getting to the point of not playing them is something I don’t like. And then if you play them, many times you win them.” The PalaPadua derby gave good ideas: “We started defending again, something that was missing against Sala Consilina. We must be good at repeating ourselves, maintaining the same spirit, when things don’t go as we would like. Difficulties must be faced as a team.”

On the last day of the championship, thanks to a significant margin over its opponents, Recupido was able to measure its energy. None went beyond 27 minutes of use. The free throw and three-point shooting percentages have also improved a lot. In this last specialty, Virtus finished with 45% (13/29 total), driven by a Cioppa in an evening of grace (6/9 from the arc and 40 plus/minus). Fifteen rebounds between two for Vavoli and Gaetano: the latter, together with Brown, is in the top six of group H in terms of rating. Ragusa, taking advantage of the defeat of Capo d’Orlando in Messina against the Basket School, returned to -2 from the top of group H, temporarily occupied by the paladins and Viola Reggio Calabria. And it will be Viola, on Sunday 12th, who will visit Sorrentino and his associates.

