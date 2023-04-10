With binding concepts against garbage: Especially on the game days, the basketball clubs act in a less sustainable way. (dpa / picture alliance / Markus Ulmer)

The 18 clubs in the Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) must achieve ten binding sustainability goals, eight of them are uniform for everyone and two can be defined individually. The requirement applies from the 2023/24 season. If one, two or three goals are not achieved, this will be punished with a fine. Missing four to six targets would result in a fine and/or a penalty. From seven there is no license.

“The sanction was important for us, because otherwise it would have been seen as lip service. Making it binding gives it more weight and relevance,” said Torsten Weber, Professor of Sustainability Management at the CBS International Business School in Cologne and Mainz on Dlf. Weber advises the BBL in the development and implementation of its sustainability strategy.

Permanent sustainability manager at the clubs

In the future, the clubs will have to hire sustainability managers in the clubs so that there is a responsible person who takes care of the issue of sustainability and where all the threads come together, the sustainability expert reported on Deutschlandfunk. In addition to environmental protection and the reduction of CO2 emissions, the mental health of the players is also taken into account.

“At the venues, 60 to 70 percent of the CO2 emissions are generated on arrival and departure, so we have to find solutions there,” said the scientist. The range of vegan and vegetarian dishes during match days must also be expanded and water consumption reduced.

“All clubs want to participate”

The basketball league is a good reflection of society because there are big clubs, small clubs, economically stronger and economically weaker clubs, said Weber. The economically stronger clubs have a slight advantage here, but the smaller clubs often have more creative solutions at hand.

“All clubs want to get involved, all clubs want to tackle the issue,” said Weber about the positive commitment of all basketball Bundesliga teams.

Sustainability is important in order to remain attractive for sponsors in the future

Weber also mentioned that the sponsors would pay more attention to the sustainability work of the clubs in the future. Weber put forward the thesis that those who work sustainably will also find it easier to get sponsors. “For their part, the sponsors are also pursuing sustainability goals and expect the clubs to implement planned measures.”

He also believes that the BBL can serve as a role model for other sports leagues and that they could emulate the BBL model. “It can apply to any sport”.

Most recently, the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) included climate protection in the license examination. From 2024, the DEL clubs will have to demonstrate a sustainability strategy and a full-time officer, as well as submit their carbon footprint every two years.