Basketball: World Cup kick-off made to measure for Austrians

After the sovereign success against Slovenia in the afternoon, the selection of the Austrian Baseball Association (ÖBV) had to deal with very physical Australians in the evening. It was a make or break battle with strong defenses on both sides. The decision came with the last ÖB throw, which Linortner converted from a distance to score seven and eight. There were five seconds left on the game clock. The team ultimately kept a cool head, said Kaltenbrunner.

Cheered on by the fans in the arena, which was almost full by late afternoon, the Austrians had a firm grip on the court from the fifth minute onwards against Slovenia. Linortner with nine points and Kaltenbrunner with eight points turned out to be leaders in the opening win. Mbemba contributed four points on his debut.

Sovereign start of the basketball men The 3×3 Austrians clearly won the start against Slovenia with 21:15.

“Great and incredible atmosphere”

The ÖBV players praised the atmosphere on the Rathausplatz as “great” and “incredible”. It was “a dream” to play in front of such a crowd, added Linortner from Upper Austria, who was successful four times from distance. For Mbemba, the fans were “amazing”.

Immediately before the ÖBV men entered the World Cup, the two presumed favorites in Pool B also had their first appearance in Vienna. The USA defeated Latvia with 21:17, later also Australia with 21:18.

ÖBV ladies back on the court on Thursday

The winners of the four pools advance directly to the quarter-finals. Second and third place finishers play the other places in a play-in. The knockout games are on the program on Saturday and Sunday. On Thursday, the ÖBV women will be in action again. They face Brazil (5.35pm) and defending champions France (9.40pm). ORF Sport + broadcasts live from 5:05 p.m.