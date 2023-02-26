Home Sports Basketball World Cup qualification 2023: where to watch Spain-Italy on TV and streaming
L’Italia by Gianmarco Pozzecco is ready to return to the parquet the last official match, valid for Girone L of the second phase of World Cup qualification of 2023 to be held in Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10. This is the final window of these qualifiers. After the victory of Leghornagainst theUkraine, coach Pozzecco’s blues face the Spain. The match live at 18 su Sky Sport Arena e in streaming su NOW.

Against Spain chasing 1st place

It closes with the most insidious away match, the one at the home of the world champion national team, the Spain. It is played at Caceres. Italy, with Spain, is already sure of qualifying for the World Cup, but with a five-point victory they can close the group in first place. The classification of Group L sees the Spain leads with 17 pointsfollowed by the Blues with 16.

