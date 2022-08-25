Bad start for the Azzurri in Riga, but the 38-22 of the third period turns the match in our favor. Top scorer the new Jazz player with 20 points

First official match for the Pozzecco national team, which in Riga (Latvia) bent Ukraine 97-89 not without difficulty on the first day of the second phase of the qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup, which will be held from 25 August to 10 September between Japan, Philippines and Indonesia. Bad first half for the Azzurri, who went down even 12 at the start of the second half before stretching with a third quarter from 38 to 22 that put the match back on track, then closed smoothly in the last part.

the match — The Azzurri start with a quintet made up of Spissu, Tonut, Fontecchio, Melli and Polonara. First quarter balanced with Nick Melli who keeps Italy afloat (12 points) and ends on 19 all. At the start of the second break the Ukrainians, who reach the maximum advantage at 32-21. Italy mends (34-28) with Datome and Ricci. Len (former Suns, now at the Kings) with two baskets in a riallunga row (39-28), Gallinari’s first basket arrives, which earns him the 1000th point with the national team, entered recently, but at rest we are down by 11 (45-34). Lukashov’s triple at the start of the second half gives the Ukrainians the maximum advantage (48-36). Again from the arch Tonut and Polonara, with 3 free from Fontecchio, bring Italy back (53-50) after 5 ‘. The tie comes again with a triple, this time by Spissu (55-55). The overtaking brings the signature of Melli from the line (59-61) to -2’18 “. Gallinari from three closes the fourth with Italy ahead by 5 (67-72). See also Ukraine-Russia, the death toll of the Moscow offensive

The partial of the third period is 38-22. Ukraine hangs up with a 5-0 opening of the last period. The Azzurri try to accelerate and find the +6 with Ricci triggered by Mannion (74-80 at -6’35 “). And it is Nico who signs the +10 (76-86 at -4 ‘) who effectively closes the match even if the Ukrainians return to -5 to 85 “from the siren but the three-point game of Fontecchio extinguishes the dreams of comeback.

the next appointments — The Azzurri will return to the field on Saturday in Brescia against Georgia. Then the European Championship in Milan (debut on 2 September against Estonia, three days after a new match against Ukraine), with the subsequent matches for the World Cup to be held in November (11 with Spain, 14 in Georgia). Results: Ukraine-Italy 89-97; Georgia-Holland 77-66; Spain-Iceland 87-57. Classification: Italy, Spain 4 won-1 lost; Iceland, Georgia 3-2; Ukraine 1-4; Netherlands 0-5.The top 3 qualify.

Italia: Fontecchio 20,Melli 17, Tonut 11, Mannion 11.

Ukraine: Mykhailiuk 11, Herun 10, Pustovy 10, Lukashov 10.

