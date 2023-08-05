Baskin, inclusive basketball that goes beyond the Paralympic model

by Marco Pozzi

Just as summer is an opportunity to visit new destinations, so it can be to discover new ones sport. A possibility is offered to us by a scientific journal that is always attentive to current events, Anthropologicalwith the newly released monographic issue e downloadable for free entitled “The possible inclusion. Baskin: innovation at work”.

Il baskin – union of the words “basketball” and “inclusive” – is part of the sports called precisely inclusivewhich allow athletes with all types of abilities and disabilities to compete, overcoming the Paralympic model in which similar disabilities compete against each other.

In the great national meeting organized by the Polisportive Giovanili Salesiane last May in Rome, some of these sports were presented, tested, studied and discussed. The floorball (o unihockey), born in the United States in the 1950s, is a sort of ice hockey without skates or protections – no physical contact is allowed – theoretically playable on any surface: in the gym, on tiles, in mud, dirt, on grass, in water, or ice, as long as the stick hits the ball below knee level. Inclusive football and integrated rugby get players with various types of disabilities to play together. In the inclusive gymnastics the large tools are rethought and reinvented, as well as the small rhythmic tools, and the exercises lead to performing together, synchronized and coordinated, athletes in wheelchairs and not. In para-badminton, which debuted at the Paralympic Games of Tokyo 2020, the competitions are divided into various categories, in wheelchairs or not, matches in singles or doubles, according to the same system as badminton. Inclusive fencing, with some expedients, allows Paralympic athletes in wheelchairs, visually impaired, cancer or Alzheimer’s patients to compete against each other. The tchoukball was born in Switzerland in the Sixties by the biologist Dr. Hermann Brandt, who, after having published The scientific critique of team gamesdevelops a game halfway between Basque pelota and handball, without contact, based on competition and respect for the opponents, towards the goal of scoring in a frame with elastic bands pulled inside it, like a small goal on the short side of the field.

In baskin, the evolution of basketball, they have been added four smaller baskets in the middle of the long side of the field, where only some players, those with more difficulty, can shoot without being challenged. There are many testimonies of young people who on the field acquire the confidence that they then need in the family, at school, at work, or who, by measuring themselves against their teammates in training, overcome fears that they have always faced in relationships in everyday life.

Born in Cremona in 2000, at the end of an interesting journey that will be worth telling, baskin is spreading rapidly so much that some, just in these summer months, will have come across in strange basketball courtscome a Turriaco, in Friuli. They begin to see them around, just as you see matches and tournaments, and the first European cups, with full arenas, live commentary, competition; a few weeks ago Concordia Schio won the second edition of the Europe Cup, e on a Youtube channel one can admire its intensity and skill.

The rules of this new sport are built by trial and error and allow everyone to have the same possibilities as the others, with challenges proportional to their abilities, from those who move few muscles to those who play at the most competitive level, representing on the field a possible – utopian? – fair and inclusive society, between everyone’s abilities and disabilities: it is both a sporting discipline, an educational tool, a cultural project. Therefore it concerns us: we can all have weaknesses, dark periods, illnesses, existential repercussions; we will all become elderly people, less self-sufficient; we all could have disability during certain phases of our life, or at least we may be unable to express our abilities.

Not only on TV or in planetary events, between millions of euros and big advertisements, sport is also a means of reflecting on ourselves and our society. Happy summer and good sport to all!

