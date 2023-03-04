There is no story in the Spanish derby between Baskonia and Valencia: the Basques play an excellent game on both sides of the pitch, and after 57 points in the first half they do even better in the second half by scoring 57 again and conceding only 27.

24 by Hommes, 16 with 11 assists by Thompson, 15 by Costello and 14 each for Marinkovic and Giedraitis; in Harper’s Valencia 15