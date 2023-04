Devastating second half of Baskonia who beat Fenerbahce and remain in full swing for a place in the playoffs.

After closing the first half down 38-44, the Basque team literally swept Fener away in the second half with two partials of 22-14 and 32-11.

92-69 the final.

For Baskonia 35 by Marinkovic, 13 by Thompson, 12 by Giedraitis, 12 by Hommes.

For Fenerbahce 18 from Motley, 10 from Biberovic, 16 from Edwards.