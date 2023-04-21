Básquet Girona is looking for a win that will bring it closer to salvation in Liga Endesa

Those of Aíto receive Covirán Granada this Saturday, which arrives in a negative dynamic of four consecutive defeats

A victory for Marc Gasol’s team would bring them a little closer to the goal of continuing in the Endesa League

Basketball Girona has a first ‘final’ this Saturday to try to ensure permanence in the Endesa League, with the visit of Covirán Granada (18.00), which arrives in a negative dynamicwith four consecutive losses.

The people of Granada, who come from losing at home against Barça this Wednesday, mark the ‘cut’ of salvation, with eight wins and 20 losses, while the people from Girona are above (9-19).

A victory for Bàsquet Girona would open a very interesting gap to achieve permanence. In addition, the Girona team has already prevailed in Granada (78-92).

A direct rival

Those of Aíto arrive at the duel after falling on the Madrid court, a game that does not serve as a reference for this Bàsquet Girona that is involved in another ‘war’. The duel against the people of Granada does become a victory almost by obligation to move away from the dangerous zone for good.

“He is a direct rival, so we must play with intensity and serenity. We must take advantage of our virtues and neutralize their most important players”, explained the Bàsquet Girona coach, Aíto García Reneses, who is getting closer to achieving the objectives at the beginning of the season.

He is clear that the support of the fans, who will fill Fontajau again, will be decisive in pushing the team forward. “Fontajau can help us a lot. When it’s hard for you to concentrate on being with your fans, it helps you to do so and not to lose heart,” said the Madrid coach.

For Kameron Taylor, the initiative must be taken by his team. “We must go out with the same energy with which we always play in Fontajau. If we do it, we will be able to win, commented the American, one of the mainstays of the team.