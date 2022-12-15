Home Sports Bastia-Fiorentina 1-2: all in the second half. Fifth purple victory
Sports

Bastia-Fiorentina 1-2: all in the second half. Fifth purple victory

by admin
Bastia-Fiorentina 1-2: all in the second half. Fifth purple victory

1-2 the final result, after the goals of Igor and Barak, and that of Santelli for the French

The Fiorentina today played the fifth friendly match of this December marked by the break for i World Cup in Qatar(SEE ALL THE RESULTS HERE). On-call opponents of the coach’s team Vincenzo Italian were the courses of the Bastia, team that plays in the French Ligue 2. 1-2 the final result gained thanks to the goals of Igor is Barak. In the 85th minute the goal of the hosts was signed by Santelli. Fiorentina thus finds the fifth victory in as many friendlies in this stop.

Fiorentina 2t (4-2-3-1): Cerofolini, Kayode, Milenkovic, Igor, Biraghi (64′ Favasuli); White, Duncan; Saponara, Barak, Benassi; Jovic.

Fiorentina 1t (4-2-3-1): Gollini; Dodo, Ranieri, Quarta, Biraghi; Amatucci, Mandragora; Bonaventura, Di Stefano, Ikonè; Cabral. A disp.: Terracciano, Cerofolini, Milenkovic, Jovic, Saponara, Benassi, Duncan, Favasuli, Bianco, Biagetti, Kayode, Barak, Igor. Trainer: Vincenzo Italian.

December 14, 2022 (change December 14, 2022 | 19:40)

© breaking latest news

See also  Cagliari calcio and Legambiente: "Let's clean the world" in Sant'Elia with players under 14 and under 13

You may also like

Cycling, Rebellin’s wife: ‘Always problems, lawsuits, lawyers, and...

Ronaldo returns to Spain: he’s in Madrid, but...

Brembo celebrates the 600 successes obtained in the...

F1 Ferrari, Ralf Schumacher: “Leclerc suffered from the...

Berlusconi, the joke with the Monza players unleashes...

World Cup, France-Morocco: Mbappé hits a fan and...

World Swimming Championships, final 100 style: Miressi holder,...

Euroleague basketball: Virtus wins again: Alba Berlin ko...

World Cup, France-Morocco: Regragui optimistic for the future

France-Morocco 2-0: Hernandez and Kolo Muani take Les...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy