Bastien Amat called, a fifth Frenchman will play the US Open

Amateur, this 21-year-old student who depends on the University of New Mexico had very little missed the qualification, suddenly becoming the first reservist. This Sunday, he took advantage of Jesse Shutte’s package to join the field of players who will start on June 18. Amat therefore joins Victor Perez, Romain Langasque, Matthieu Pavon and Paul Barjon who plays on the Korn Ferry, the second division of the PGA Tour.