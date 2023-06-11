Home » Bastien Amat called, a fifth Frenchman will play the US Open
Sports

Bastien Amat called, a fifth Frenchman will play the US Open

by admin
Bastien Amat called, a fifth Frenchman will play the US Open

Third Major of the year, the US Open will have a little Frenchie side. This Sunday, Bastien Amat learned that he will play this huge tournament which will begin Thursday, in Los Angeles (California), on the selective course of the Country Club where the thickness of the rough will undoubtedly destroy some hopes.

Amateur, this 21-year-old student who depends on the University of New Mexico had very little missed the qualification, suddenly becoming the first reservist. This Sunday, he took advantage of Jesse Shutte’s package to join the field of players who will start on June 18. Amat therefore joins Victor Perez, Romain Langasque, Matthieu Pavon and Paul Barjon who plays on the Korn Ferry, the second division of the PGA Tour.

See also  Miami: affected in the ribs, Iga Swiatek withdraws

You may also like

1. FC Köln: Transfer sealed: Köln star Ondrej...

Fiorentina, the future belongs to Commisso: the president...

The two teams remain golden and undefeated

TRAILRUN ALTA VALTELLINA | Sportdimontagna.com

International match today live on TV, live stream...

Cagliari won the Serie B playoffs and were...

According to media reports: Khedira and Wolf are...

The National Shooting Championship (rifle and pistol event)...

Trekking poles in the mountains, why use them?

Breel Embolo in court: The football star’s criminal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy