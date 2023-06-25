Bastoni chants against Juventus at his wedding make Juventus fans indignant – breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

The Inter defender together with other teammates sang “Who doesn’t jump is a Juventus hunchback” and also “But where are you going if you never win the Champions League”

Storm over Alessandro Bastoni for what happened at his wedding party, organized in Puglia (at the «Borgo Egnazia» resort in Savelletri di Fasano), after the wedding with his Camilla Bresciani celebrated on 1 June, the day after the one between Lautaro Martinez and Agustina Gandolfo on Lake Como.

During the Bastoni party, to celebrate together with some of his team friends, he began to sing chants against Juventus (“Who doesn’t jump is a Juventus hunchback”, the one most indicted, but a “But where are you going if the You never win the Champions League» refrain which however did not bring him much luck), infuriating Juventus fans on social media, after the video went viral on the web. After chanting against Juve at his wedding and causing chaos, Bastoni and his other companions began singing more sober songs as well. Among the many listened to and ballads, “I don’t know how to explain it” by Tiziano Ferro which made everyone present at the wedding unleash.

Beyond the chaos that erupted, with the anger of the Juventus players, the photos show moments of great relaxation, but also of lots of fun. Among the photos posted by the wags of the Nerazzurri players, those of the celebrated bride, Camilla Bresciani, naturally stand out. Present, among others, Nicolò Barella, Matteo Darmian, Samir Handanovic, Cordaz. The players, who can finally catch their breath after a very intense and demanding season, can forget the Champions League final lost 1-0 in Istanbul against Manchester City. A match that had upset the plans of some. Gagliardini, for example, had to postpone the wedding scheduled for June 10th.

